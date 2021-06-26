A judge has ordered there be no more contact with members of the jury in the murder trial of a Dubuque man after jurors said they had received messages asking about the deliberation process.
The matter was discussed in a virtual hearing Friday morning. The jurors rendered a guilty verdict convicting Fontae C. Buelow, 29, of second-degree murder in a trial earlier this month at the Clinton County Courthouse. Buelow appeared virtually at Friday’s hearing from the Dubuque County Jail.
Buelow was on trial for a second time regarding the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, on March 31, 2017. The prosecution argued during the trial that Buelow stabbed Link, while the defense maintained that Link stabbed herself in front of Buelow.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she had been alerted to jurors receiving calls and messages after the guilty verdict was read on June 8.
Caroline Ebensberger, who works in the Clinton County Clerk of Court office, said during the hearing that she received a call from a juror who had been contacted about the trial.
“He questioned if it was even legitimate because (the call) wasn’t from either side, from the defense or the prosecution, and he was concerned,” she said.
Ebensberger said she then contacted all of the jurors, some of whom were also concerned about receiving calls and messages.
Defense attorney David Fautsch said that an agent who works for his law firm was directed by the defense to contact jurors for post-trial interviews.
The agent was provided the names and addresses of jurors and then tried to find phone numbers or Facebook accounts, he said, noting that the agent did not show up at any juror’s residence.
The agent was trying to determine what jurors felt about the trial proceedings and what arguments and evidence were persuasive, Fautsch said. Jurors were also told they did not have to speak. Only one juror interview was completed.
“I do not understand this court’s direction at the close of trial or know of any rule whatsoever that would prevent anybody from reaching out to the jurors after a case,” Fautsch said. “I think given the understanding that we were permitted to reach out to jurors, we chose to do that with our agent using public information.”
Ackley said she was concerned about jurors being asked about their deliberation process, as jurors should “not be put in a position to have to justify the means by which they rendered their decision.”
She added that the names and addresses of jurors were filed under a higher security clearance, meaning that they can’t be passed to others besides attorneys.
“I do believe (the jurors) have the right to be free of any harassment about the rendering of the verdict,” Ackley said. “... I don’t like the implication to the jurors that they did not take into consideration certain parts of the case.”
Buelow’s sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. July 15 in the Dubuque County Courthouse. He faces 50 years in prison.