Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this week’s update from Dubuque, we will have additional developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque-based salt company has completed an acquisition that will further its reach in the Midwest.
Skyline Salt Solutions, headquartered at 165 Westside Court, recently acquired bulk assets from Champion Salt in St. Louis.
Mark Arthofer, president and owner of Skyline Salt, said this purchase means the company will operate in four markets this winter, adding Manitowoc, Wis. The business already serves customers in Dubuque, Chicago and St. Paul, Minn.
“This allows us to continue with our salt business and take it to another level,” he said.
Arthofer, who also has had a presence in the local construction industry, is no stranger to the salt business.
He began brokering sales of salt back in 2005 and saw that business steadily rise. He recently formed Skyline Salt Solutions and, in conjunction with neighbor Link Hydraulic, created a mixing machine that applies liquid treatment to salt.
The treated salt is becoming increasingly popular for major customers such as contractors and municipalities.
“We use less product, and it is better for the environment,” Arthofer explained.
Customers can purchase product that already has been treated at the Dubuque facility. In addition, staff members can travel and treat the product off site.
Given that nature of the company, it comes as little surprise that business levels for Skyline Salt peak during the colder months of the year. Arthofer said he has around 10 employees that work for him full time, while the staff balloons to about 75 in the winter.
Staff members include his son, Ben, who serves as vice president of the company.
“One day, I hope other generations of the family take the baton and run with it,” Mark Arthofer said of the business.
Skyline Salt Solutions can be reached at 563-556-1655, and interested individuals can learn more by visiting skylinesalt.com