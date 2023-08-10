Dubuque’s greenhouse gas emissions have continued to decline over the past four years, according to a recent study conducted by the city.
The city’s most recent greenhouse gas emissions inventory found that the city produced 744,122 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022, a 9% decrease from the last emissions test conducted in 2018, and a 34% drop from 2003 levels.
The decline in overall emissions comes even as the latest test included sources of carbon dioxide emissions that weren’t tested for previously, including residential propane usage, electric vehicles, transit, railways, aviation, composted waste, wastewater and refrigerant leakage.
If those new sources were to be excluded from 2022’s emissions numbers, then the city would have seen a 14% drop from 2018 and a 37% decrease from 2003.
“I think we are doing good,” said Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell. “I think it shows there is a commitment to climate action and a recognition that it is better for our residents.”
The results of the inventory show the greatest decreases in emissions came from the commercial and industrial sector’s electricity usage, which fell from about 220,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2018 to a little more than 150,000 in 2022. Emissions produced from natural gas by commercial and industrial businesses and residential electricity and natural gas usage also fell.
Greenhouse gases produced by gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles, however, continued to rise and now generate 30% of the city’s total emissions.
The numbers still fall below the city’s goal of reducing its total emissions by half — based off the 2003 reading — by 2030. The report also proposed the city adopt a new “science-based” emissions target that calls for the city to reduce emissions by 62.4% by 2030 compared to 2018. The new calculation was based on population growth projections for the city and its U.S. Human Development Index Score. It would require Dubuque to shed an additional 308,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next seven years.
Bell said the newly proposed target provides insight on the city’s emissions, but the city’s goal remains the original 50% by 2030 target.
While the city has made strides, officials might need to make significant investments to reduce emissions further.
“The next step is the hardest,” said Rachel Meier, senior associate with Lotus Engineering and Sustainability, which conducted the greenhouse gas test for the city.
Bell said the city has largely “picked all the low-hanging fruit” in terms of affordable but effective emissions reduction projects. Any additional emissions reductions will either have to come from the electrification of its fleet of city-owned vehicles or investment in making city-owned buildings more energy efficient. Both of those projects come at significant cost.
“In order to make more emissions reductions, we need to make larger investments,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “That’s going to make it harder to hit these goals.”
Earlier this year, the city secured a $2.35 million grant to purchase two electric buses. The city is also spending $1 million of its own funds to purchase a third electric bus, which is expected to hit the streets in 2024 or 2025.
The city also has begun a pilot project to help commercial building owners conduct energy efficiency inspections and provide incentives for making improvements. One of the buildings currently enrolled in the program is Dubuque City Hall.
Bell said these initiatives are helping the city further meet its climate action goal, but continued funds will be needed to ensure that emissions continue to fall.
“None of these solutions are easy buttons,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that we don’t do them, but it is going to take extra commitment.”
Overall, City Council members are enthused by the city’s continued success in making it more climate friendly.
“We’ve reduced emissions even with our growing economy,” said City Council Member David Resnick. “That’s exciting.”
Cavanagh said the city will continue to work toward its climate action goals, but with limited funding, it will have to manage expectations.
“We’re at a point where we have to be realistic about what we are able to pull off,” Cavanagh said. “Dubuque can only do what we can do. For right now, our goal is that 50% by 2030.”