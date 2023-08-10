Dubuque greenhouse gas emissions report
A solar panel array atop Dubuque Fire Department Headquarters is one of many initiatives the city has employed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions since 2003.

 Dave Kettering

Dubuque’s greenhouse gas emissions have continued to decline over the past four years, according to a recent study conducted by the city.

The city’s most recent greenhouse gas emissions inventory found that the city produced 744,122 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022, a 9% decrease from the last emissions test conducted in 2018, and a 34% drop from 2003 levels.

