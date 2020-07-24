DARLINGTON, Wis. — “Economic development” in Lafayette County received a potential boost this week when county supervisors approved the first reading of an amended ATV/UTV route ordinance.
“Economic development” was the term used by Supervisor Carol Korn to describe access to local roads for all- terrain and utility vehicles because of the tourists the recreational pursuit brings to the county.
The key change to the ordinance is that all lettered county highways would be made official routes — unless otherwise posted — creating uniformity. Currently, some stretches of county highways are official routes, while other stretches are not.
“When sheriff’s deputies are on patrol and they see an ATV or UTV, it can be a nightmare for them trying to keep up with what roads are approved routes and which ones are not,” said Sheriff Reg Gill.
Townships in the county still would have the right to determine whether their roads can be used by ATVs or UTVs.
Gill told the county board that when the use of roads in the county by ATVs and UTVs was approved, he was skeptical. But his opinion has changed over the years.
“Considering the number of vehicles we have on our roads, it’s amazing we don’t have more accidents,” he said. “Farm implements, Amish buggies, UTVs — people are used to it.”
The second reading of the ordinance is slated for the county board’s meeting on Aug. 18.