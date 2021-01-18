The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Nico L. Sisler, 21, of 1784 Custer St., was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Main Street on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Sisler assaulted Kayne P. Clancy-Lincicum, 23, of the same address.
- John D. O’Neal, 62, of 2078 Washington St., was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that O’Neal assaulted Gino L. O’Neal, 54, of the same address.
- Meghan L. Kast, 25, of 3260 Getty Terrace, No. 104, reported a fraud case involving the theft of $5,758 around 6:08 p.m. Saturday.
- David D. Linzmeier, 33, of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage around 5:35 p.m. Saturday at 461 W. 16th St.