Dubuque Community Schools officials reported 19 COVID-19 cases at the end of the week.
As of the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 16, there were 12 active, positive student cases and seven staff cases, according to the district’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard.
There were four cases at Dubuque Senior High School, three at George Washington Middle School and two each at Thomas Jefferson and Eleanor Roosevelt middle schools. There was also one case each at Bryant, Carver, Fulton, Hoover, Prescott and Table Mound elementary schools; at Hempstead High School and at the Forum.
Holy Family Catholic Schools on Friday reported six staff cases systemwide, along with “five or fewer” student cases.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials reported eight positive student cases and four staff cases on Friday.