John Gering can’t say for certain that eastern Iowa has never experienced such a prolonged period of unhealthy air quality.
“But I’ve been doing this for over 20 years and I can’t recall another instance like this,” said Gering, lead worker in the air monitoring group of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Dubuque had an air quality index of 206 at about 11 a.m. today, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Gering said the Dubuque area’s air quality index topped 200 Tuesday, Wednesday and today. The EPA deems air quality indices from 201 to 300 to be “very unhealthy.”
“Sometimes over the Fourth of July, when fireworks are going off, we can get a brief interval when (the air quality index) gets up into that category, but what you’ve been seeing the past couple of days is really unusual,” Gering said.
Gering said fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, is an air pollutant that reduces visibility and causes the air to appear hazy. The “PM” stands for “particulate matter,” and the “2.5” references the size of the particles – they have an average diameter of 2.5 microns.
“A human hair has a diameter of 70 microns, so this (particulate matter) is 30 times smaller,” Gering said. “The issue is that our lungs are actually better at expelling larger particles than smaller particles, which can remain the lungs. That’s why we have health concerns associated with this (pollution).”
Gering said the tri-state area has experienced episodic periods of smoky skies since May 18.
“That’s when the first infiltration of smoke came in from Canada,” he said.
Conditions should improve as the week concludes.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Philip said interacting weather patterns have been to blame for drawing smoke from Canadian wildfires southwestward into the tri-state area.
“We had some high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south,” Philip said. “These combined to bring the smokiness from Ontario into our area.”
The general weather pattern over the region shifts to a flow of air from west to east in the coming days, and Philip said storm chances will replace smoke as the area’s principal weather feature beginning Friday through Sunday.
“(Air quality) conditions are going to be improving,” he said.