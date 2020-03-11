Pet owners should create a coronavirus preparedness plan for their animals, according to a press release from the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
The release states that such a plan could include the identification of a trusted family member or friend to care for your pets if someone in your household becomes ill, preparing crates, food and extra pet supplies on hand in case moving animals becomes necessary and updating vaccinations and medications.
The release notes that the World Small Animal Veterinary Association has found no evidence that companion animals can be infected with or spread coronavirus.