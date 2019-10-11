JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities said a man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck this morning in Grant County.
Levi Linscheid, 24, of Highland, was traveling on U.S. 151 in Jamestown Township at 7:05 a.m., according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Department. His vehicle traveled off the road near where Sandy Hook Road crosses under the highway.
Authorities said Linscheid's vehicle struck a guardrail, slid along a cement barrier, went over an embankment and landed on its roof in a ditch. Linscheid had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation.