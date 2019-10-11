News in your town

Dubuque organization to host food giveaway this weekend

Authorities: Man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Grant County

Emergency medical helicopter to be based at Dubuque airport

Hickory Grove Golf Course to continue operating in Fennimore

Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing girl he babysat

Police: Woman injured when she crashes head-on into parked vehicle in Darlington

Nuisance case against embattled Manchester roadside zoo headed to trial this month

Wisconsin state senator to hold listening session in Prairie du Chien

2 more votes recorded in Dubuque council primary canvass, but closest race not impacted

East Dubuque officials discuss future of city-owned park

CORRECTED: Weekend Buzz: 5 events to check out this weekend

Police ID 2 people seriously injured in Dubuque house fire

Eyes in the sky: City of Dubuque's growing drone fleet, group of pilots assist police, firefighters, inspectors

Officials plan to add spots to help address Hempstead parking crunch

New report: Older Iowans more likely to show signs of depression, less likely to seek help