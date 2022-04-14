Dubuque firefighters battle a blaze at 787 Caledonia Place on Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE
Two people were inside a Dubuque home when a fire started this afternoon, but both were able to exit safely, according to firefighters.
The fire at 787 Caledonia Place was reported at about 4:05 p.m., with emergency dispatchers reporting that they received reports of visible flame.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house when the Telegraph Herald arrived at the scene.
As of 5 p.m., parts of the roof of the home have collapsed. Firefighters have taken defensive positions outside of the structure and continue to pour water on it.
Early indications are that the blaze started in the residence's attic.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
