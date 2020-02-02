The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses will be held on Monday night, Feb. 3, at locations across the state.
Attendees must be at their locations by 7 p.m. to participate. To find Democratic locations, visit thecaucuses.org. To find Republican locations, visit iowagop.org.
Caucuses are organized and administered by Democratic and Republican party leadership. Only people who have registered their allegiance to the relevant party can participate, though attendees can register on Monday night at their sites.
The purpose of the caucuses ultimately is for presidential candidates to secure delegates who will represent them at each party’s county conventions. From there, delegates will be elected for congressional district and state conventions.
Finally, delegates elected during state conventions will attend each party’s national convention. For Democrats, that convention is July 13 to 16 in Milwaukee. For Republicans, it’s Aug. 24 to 27 in Charlotte, N.C.
Not sure whom to back on Monday? The Telegraph Herald has covered about 50 campaign events of presidential candidates since the start of 2019. Read those stories, see hundreds of photos from the stops and watch videos of the candidates at their local events at telegraphherald.com/iowacaucus/. You can also watch all 71 of those videos on the TH YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/37Nn0Kg.