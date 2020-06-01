PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One person was arrested and another hospitalized following a disturbance apparently involving a gunshot Saturday afternoon in Platteville.
Police responded at about 3:45 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a gunshot in a parking lot of an apartment complex on North Lancaster Street, according to a press release.
Callers reported a group of men fighting in the parking lot.
The release states that officers apprehended one man and transported him to jail on “pending weapons charges and substantial battery.” Another man was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville.
Police have not released the names of those involved, nor whether the man’s injuries were related to the possible gunshot.
Police believe the incident is isolated and that the two men knew each other, according to the release. Authorities stated that there is “no continued threat to the public in relation to this incident.”