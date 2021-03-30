GALENA, Ill. -- The Galena Farmers Market announced it will move its outdoor market location.
The weekly summer market, which is held from mid-May to late October, will move from the Old Market House State Historic Site to the parking lot of City Hall.
Market Manager Susan Droessler said the move was made in order to provide more parking for customers, along with allowing the market to avoid restrictions that were imposed for being on state property.
The first outdoor market is scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15.