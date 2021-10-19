MAQUOKETA, Iowa — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, advocated for limiting government spending, increasing border security and ending enhanced unemployment payments during a town hall Monday in Maquoketa.
About 25 constituents attended the event, which marked Hinson’s ninth town hall this year. She also has hosted four telephone town halls.
Throughout the hour-long event at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, Hinson emphasized that Congress must “turn off the spending spigot.”
She said that in fiscal year 2021, the federal government spent about $7 trillion. A recent budget review from the Congressional Budget Office confirms that preliminary government outlays for the fiscal year are about $6.8 trillion.
“I think what’s missing in Washington is perspective on what is a trillion dollars, how many zeroes there are,” she said. “Democrats are talking about trillions of dollars like they’re more like pocket change.”
On this issue, she had support from several attendees, including one who asked whether the congresswoman would sponsor a bill that would add a constitutional amendment requiring a balanced budget.
“We’ve talked about spending, and I know you’re well aware of the inflation, raising the debt ceiling. There’s no other way to stop some of this insanity other than a balanced budget amendment to our U.S. Constitution,” he said.
Hinson said she would support such an amendment. However, she added that the process would most likely require a change in leadership, as Democrats currently control the House, Senate and the presidency.
Hinson also criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. In her discussions with customs and border patrol agents, she has been told that officials are apprehending convicted murders, gang members, sex offenders and drug dealers among illegal immigrants.
“The cartels are truly winning right now with what’s happening at the border,” she said.
Later, constituents asked Hinson what could be done to address the ongoing workforce shortage.
Jack Mescher, CEO of Hills & Dales, described the local nonprofit’s struggles to find employees. He said Hills & Dales has 110 open positions, despite increased wages and various recruitment efforts.
“We’re just in this chronic workforce crisis,” he said. “On the federal level, is there anything we can do to talk about visa opportunities? In this area, I don’t know that the population can support our workforce needs.”
Hinson said she believes increasing the number of visas for temporary workers is “a great opportunity” to address workforce issues.
“While I believe that we need to disincentivize illegal immigration at the border. We need to incentivize legal immigration,” she said.
Another key factor behind the workforce shortage, Hinson said, has been enhanced unemployment benefits.
“We, for far too long, paid people to stay home,” she said.
Hinson noted that she recently introduced the Back to Work Act, which would counter House of Representatives Democrats’ push for extending federal pandemic unemployment programs into 2022.
Bernard resident Mary Hird pushed back against Hinson’s statements.
“It seems to me that you’re attacking the poor people by saying that they don’t want to work, so you’re going to take away all their incentives and everything. Well, they need day care. They need health care. They need a minimum wage,” she said.
Hinson responded that she supported pandemic relief but that those programs were not meant to be permanent.
“My intention is making sure these programs are not fraudulent but that they support people that they’re designed to support,” she said, drawing a round of applause from the crowd.
In an emailed statement to the Telegraph Herald, the Iowa Democratic Party described Hinson as “out of touch” and denounced her for voting against a child tax credit.
“Ashley doesn’t think Iowans on Medicare deserve to have access to hearing, vision and dental coverage or lower drug prices,” the statement read. “Bottom line: Ashley is only focused on pleasing the special interest and her corporate donors.”