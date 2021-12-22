Ten area airports will receive more than $2.2 million combined in federal infrastructure grant funds next year after the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
The Airport Infrastructure Grants program, established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allocates grants to airports of all sizes each year for the next five years, according to a press release issued by the office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.
It states that the money can be invested in runway and taxiway projects as well as terminal and airport roadway upgrades.
Dubuque Regional Airport will receive $1,024,664. Airport Director Todd Dalsing said he and airport staff have not determined how the funds will be spent. Over the next month, he intends to work with the Federal Aviation Administration on which projects the funding can be used.
Other local airports and their grant awards are:
Manchester (Iowa) Municipal Airport, $110,000
Maquoketa (Iowa) Municipal Airport, $110,000
Monticello (Iowa) Municipal Airport, $159,000
Tri-Township Airport, Savanna, Ill., $110,000
Boscobel (Wis.) Airport, $159,000
Lancaster (Wis.) Municipal Airport, $110,000
Iowa County Airport, Mineral Point, Wis., $159,000
Platteville (Wis.) Municipal Airport, $159,000
Prairie du Chien (Wis.) Municipal Airport, $110,000