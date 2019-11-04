Todd J. Habel hugged his aunt, Marge Ries, when he received a quilt Sunday during a ceremony at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
“It’s a huge honor that they recognized all of the vets,” Habel said. “It’s super special that mine was made by my Aunt Marge.”
Habel, 53, of Epworth, was one of 12 local veterans to receive a quilt from the Northeastern Iowa chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Habel served in the U.S. Army National guard in Egypt and Iraq.
The foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.
“It’s for the veterans. We’re honoring some in ways they haven’t been honored,” said Cyndy Billmeyer, the Dubuque-based coordinator of the foundation’s Northeastern Iowa chapter.
Billmeyer also serves as the group leader for the Breezy Ridge Quilts of Valor Quilters, a group of about 20 women who work year-round to make quilts for veterans. Billmeyer’s involvement in Quilts for Valor began after her son, Richard Billmeyer, lost both legs as a U.S. Army Reservist in 2011 in Afghanistan.
“We do seven or eight ceremonies per year, and honor an average of 100 veterans a year,” she said. “At the end of this year, we will have honored 129 veterans.”
Richard D. Veach, 70, of Zwingle, Iowa, was among the veterans to receive a quilt Sunday. Veach was called up to the front of the library’s Aigler Auditorium where a pair of Boy Scouts unfolded his quilt — featuring an eagle and the American flag on a red-white-and-blue background.
“It’s awesome,” Veach said of receiving his quilt. “I had a neighbor who is 92 who received a quilt two years ago.”
Veach served in the U.S. Navy and completed a tour of Vietnam. He is one of six brothers to have served in the military.
“Four were in the Navy and two were in the Army,” he said.
Sunday’s other recipients included James E. Bush (U.S. Marine Corps), Allen Errthum (U.S. Army), Gerald J. Gaul (Army), Chuck Juergens (U.S. Air Force), James Juergens (Air Force), Joshua S. Knepper (Army), James J. Kress (Navy), Del Nieses (Navy), Steve Rettenmaier (Army) and Arthur Rubie (Army).
Bush, 88, of Dubuque, served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea. He called the quilt ceremony “wonderful.”
“I had never heard about it,” he said.
Bush’s quilt featured red, white and two shades of blue, edged in blue.
“That’s a lot of work,” he said of the quilts presented Sunday.