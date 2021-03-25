Authorities say a man was injured in a crash Saturday near Dubuque.
Joshua L. Brenner, 34, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to a report obtained Wednesday from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The report states that Brenner was driving in the 11000 block of Mines of Spain Road at about 6:05 p.m. Saturday when he fell asleep. His vehicle drifted off of the roadway and struck a tree.
Brenner was cited with failure to maintain control, according to the report.