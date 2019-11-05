Dyersville City Council members recently received the city’s annual tax-increment-finance report from one of its financial advisers.
The public report, which is about 19 pages long, offers a broad picture of the city’s debt obligations ranging from general obligation bonds to the TIF deals that council members occasionally approve for developers.
The city has a statutory debt limit of 5% of its total valuation, which is what the city would theoretically be worth if it were sold outright.
Maggie Burger, senior vice president of Spear Financial, said 2% growth is typically considered “excellent,” and this year the City of Dyersville has experienced a growth rate of more than that.
In the fiscal year 2018-19, the city’s total valuation was $427,923,972. In the fiscal year 2019-20, the valuation is $444,436,305, which represents about 3.9% growth.
Burger said she doesn’t have any concerns about Dyersville’s financial health and doesn’t anticipate the city will be issuing any new bonds for the next four or five years.
But as far as city growth goes, issuing debt is not always a bad thing.
“You have to be able to keep up with upgrades and maintenance and required projects if you want to continue growing your community,” she said. “So you’re going to have to take the risk of issuing that debt and then hopefully reap the benefit of that issuance with the improvements to the city.”