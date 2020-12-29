LANCASTER, Wis. -- Officials recently appointed citizen members to the newly formed advisory committee for the It’s a Great Day in the City of Lancaster Fund.
Mayor David Varnam appointed Rick Benson, Jessica Hermsen, Pete Hoffman and Les Mack.
Common Council members voted, 6-2, to have 2nd District Alderman Bob Schmidt serve as the council member on the committee. The council also approved the ordinance to the municipal code of the city that created the committee.
Members of the committee will serve until April 30, with new members to be appointed and a council member to be elected to the committee at the Lancaster Common Council reorganization meeting that month.
The five-person committee was formed after Lancaster residents Bruce and Sue Fritz, of TRICOR Insurance, donated $1 million to the city to start the It’s a Great Day in Lancaster Fund.
The dollars are to be allocated for projects within the city limits, including the construction of affordable condos and multi-family homes and the launch or expansion of businesses, with a focus on manufacturing and agriculture.
The fund also can be used to pay for land acquisition for businesses or business parks and to provide incentives for remote or freelance workers to relocate to Lancaster.
Projects generally must include a repayment plan so that the fund exists in perpetuity.
City staff will oversee the fund’s management, including marketing and recruitment. The city also would be responsible for attracting other donors to contribute to the fund.
The five-person committee that consists of citizens and a Common Council member will be charged with recommending awards, which then go to the full council for final consideration. The first advisory committee meeting is slated for today.