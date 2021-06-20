SHERRILL, Iowa — A Sherrill man has been sentenced to two years of informal probation for a marijuana-growing operation discovered during a 2019 fatal fire.
John J. Oglesby, 55, recently was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to an accommodation offense. This is a lesser-included offense under his initial felony charge for possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Oglesby received the sentence as part of a plea deal, which also stipulates that he must obtain a substance abuse evaluation from a treatment agency.
Court documents state that authorities responded to a fire at Oglesby’s home on Jan. 9, 2019. Oglesby was seriously injured in the blaze, and his wife, Lisa A. Kloft, 53, died from smoke inhalation.
The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office discovered a “pretty sophisticated” marijuana-growing operation in the home’s basement, documents state.
Authorities reported that they found three separate rooms filled with marijuana plants, plant food, grow lights, timers and a ventilation system.