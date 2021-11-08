Sorry, an error occurred.
EPWORTH, Iowa -- A stretch of Heritage Trail will be closed for weeks due to construction work.
Officials announced that a bridge on the trail between Girl Scout and Gun Club roads, which is between Epworth and Graf, is being replaced. The related closure is expected to last three or four weeks.
