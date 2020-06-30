MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Jackson County seeks a county engineer.
The position requires a four-year degree in civil engineering or related field and a professional, registered engineering license under Iowa laws, according to a notice posted by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.
The notice states that the county engineer is “responsible to plan, coordinate, assign and supervise the engineering and construction assignments associated with the maintenance and repair of the county’s secondary road system.”
The salary range is $95,000 to $115,000, based upon experience and qualifications.
Applications are available at co.jackson.ia.us/jobopenings.htm or in the human resource office of the Jackson County Courthouse, 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Application are due by 4 p.m. July 31, and should be sent to Becki Chapin, Human Resource Administrator, 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, IA 52060, or by emailing bchapin@co.jackson.ia.us.