PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Betty Morshead is a reliable presence among Platteville’s Cub Scout families. The 52-year-old mother of two works as a home aid and custodian, but spends much of her free time volunteering for activities with Pack 83.
She helps lead activities with the Platteville-based youth group, including how to conduct First Aid and using the buddy system.
“We’ve done wood projects — made a shadow box out of wood one year,” Morshead said. “We did campfires. We cooked s’mores. We had fire safety — you know, how to run a fire extinguisher in case of an emergency. It’s helpful for a young person to know all these skills. You never know. It gives them confidence.”
Cub Scouts is a scouting program operated under the Boy Scouts of America for younger children who are not yet eligible to enter the Scouts BSA program. Kindergarteners through fifth-graders can participate.
When her son, Payton, was in kindergarten in 2016, a flier advertising the program was distributed at school. The boy wanted to join, so he became a Lion Cub Scout.
“I knew what I was getting into,” Morshead said. “I was a Girl Scout, too, when I was younger.”
Morshead, herself, enjoys getting out into the outdoors and goes hiking when the weather is nice.
During the summer, she assists with a day camp that is open to all Grant County troops. The kids get to learn archery and how to shoot BB guns.
Cub Scout numbers have dwindled after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now Pack 83 counts just seven participants.
“We do all the protocols with masks,” Morshead said. “If someone is sick, everyone is quarantined. It kind of hurt the last couple of years with this.”
Dee Woolf, pack trainer and representative of St. Mary’s Church in Platteville, said that Morshead has accomplished a lot.
“I felt she was really there to help out and go the extra mile,” Woolf said, noting that Morshead gave the kids rides and provided supplies.
During Platteville’s 2020 Hometown Festival Week, Morshead was recognized as a volunteer of the year during the Platteville Regional Chamber’s “Salute to Volunteers” program.
She said volunteering comes naturally to her.
“I’ve been doing it since I was teenager,” Morshead said. “I was in Girl Scouts and 4H. The 4H leader that I had, she always had been volunteering, helping out. If it wasn’t for volunteers, a lot of these programs wouldn’t exist.”