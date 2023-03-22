Several local libraries seek to help Dubuque County’s readers engage with each other in what amounts to a book club writ large.
Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Dubuque County Library District, James Kennedy Public Library, University of Dubuque Library, Clarke University Library, and Loras College Library have launched an initiative called “Dubuque County Reads.”
The inaugural countywide event focuses on a single book and will include discussion events held at locations throughout the county next month.
“We wanted to start a larger conversation in the community and realized we could collaborate and coordinate something together that would be bigger than what we could do on our own,” said Sarah Smith, an adult services librarian at Carnegie-Stout.
Organizers aim to inspire dialogue about various issues and topics with the initiative.
“We have book clubs here at the library, but they’re on a small scale,” said Paul Zurawski, young and emerging adult librarian at James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville.
The initiative aims for broad participation.
“I like the idea of people across an area reading the same book,” said Jenn Matters, young adult and adult programming librarian with all five branches of Dubuque County Library District. “It facilitates discussion about difficult topics anywhere you go.”
Participants will read “Sitting Pretty,” a memoir in essays by Rebekah Taussig, a disability advocate and the creator of the popular Instagram account @sitting_pretty.
Taussig writes about growing up as a paralyzed girl during the 1990s and the diversity of disability.
“We felt like this was a good book. It’s an eye-opening book,” Zurawski said. “It’s a look at how people who are disabled live their lives.”
Smith said the topic touches many residents personally.
“Something like a quarter of Americans experience some type of disability at any given time,” she said. “It’s not always something visible or something obvious in someone’s life, but it could be you or your neighbor or anyone you interact with.”
Participating librarians carefully selected the book.
“We had a series of discussions, and we all proposed different titles,” Smith said. “We talked about what people would be interested in reading about, but also if the book was available for the most number of people to read.”
“Sitting Pretty” is available to borrow at each participating library, using the appropriate library card. Digital copies are available to borrow through Carnegie-Stout and James Kennedy. There also are audio book options. The book also is available for purchase at local bookstores.
“I hope that people who read regularly will use this as an opportunity to pick up something that they might not have otherwise and also that some people who don’t read as regularly as they wish would see this as a way to jump into something,” Smith said.
Discussion events for participants will be held throughout the county from April 15-27.
“We’re timing the discussions roughly around National Library Week,” Smith said.
That week is observed from April 23-29 this year and was established in 1958 amid concerns that Americans were reading less with the advent of television.
“We expect the conversations at the different locations will be different because of who will be there,” Smith said. “At one of the universities there might be different perspectives involved in the conversation, as opposed to a public library. By having those discussions open to everyone, it means you might meet some people you might not normally meet during the course of normal library activities.”
