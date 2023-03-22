"Sitting Pretty"
“Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body,” by Rebekah Taussig, will be the focus of a community reading initiative throughout Dubuque County.

 Contributed

Several local libraries seek to help Dubuque County’s readers engage with each other in what amounts to a book club writ large.

Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Dubuque County Library District, James Kennedy Public Library, University of Dubuque Library, Clarke University Library, and Loras College Library have launched an initiative called “Dubuque County Reads.”

