More Dubuque residents will be eligible for a tax break in an effort to upgrade housing and building conditions downtown.
Council members voted, 6-0, this week to consolidate and expand the city’s urban revitalization areas into one district covering the entire downtown. Council Member Jake Rios did not attend the meeting.
The expansion means 5,700 properties will be eligible for a total estimated $224,000 in tax exemptions for improvements made to residential, rental and commercial property, according to city assistant planner Wally Wernimont.
Homeowners within the district who increase the value of their home by at least 10% would be exempt from paying for that increase on their city property tax bill for 10 years.
The city mailed 7,000 postcard notices to all tenants and property owners within the newly proposed boundaries, leading to a standing-room-only crowd at this week’s meeting.
“If you own a piece of property in this new, big area, and you don’t intend to change it ... this does nothing to you,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “What this does is creates an opportunity that, if you’re going to do some improvements ... you don’t have to suffer the additional burden of your property taxes going up for 10 years.”
Jones added: “When you see a room full of people come to a public hearing, it’s usually because there’s some fear of some hardship. And nobody’s intent is to jack anybody’s taxes.”
The exemptions are intended to stimulate private investment in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods by abating tax increases that accompany property improvements, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said.
“This additional private investment provides a long-term increase or stabilization in the area’s tax base ... and supports important city objectives such as historic preservation, economic development and affordable housing development,” Van Milligen said.
For example, a homeowner in an urban revitalization area rebuilt a porch; replaced a roof, siding, furnace and air conditioner; insulated the attic; and rewired a 1,222-square-foot home built in 1900. The improvements increased the home’s value from $39,950 to $46,110, but the homeowner does not have to pay the related, $114-per-year increase in city property taxes for a decade, Wernimont said.
Owners of rental property with three or more units who increase the building valuation by at least 15% would be eligible for a 10-year tax abatement. Commercial expansions and renovations that increase building values by at least 15% would be eligible for a three-year property tax exemption.
Eligible improvements, including building rehabilitation, additions and remodeling, would need to be made after Dec. 20 to qualify. There are not income guidelines to take advantage of the tax incentive.
The city currently has 17 such districts. City staff compared the districts to areas where Dubuque has utilized federal grants to provide a broad range of health and social services and assistance to low- and moderate-income residents. Staff discovered large areas of the greater downtown were not being covered by the districts, despite sharing similar characteristics, Wernimont said.
More than half of the residents living within the new urban revitalization area make less than the area median income. Housing within the district is among the oldest in Dubuque, with more than 96% of all structures built before 1969 and 71% of units built pre-World War II, according to staff.
Nearly 40% of homes and commercial buildings in the area have been identified by the city assessor’s office as having a condition of below normal, poor or very poor, Van Milligen said.
Dubuque resident Cathy Brimeyer’s daughter was diagnosed with lead poisoning this summer.
Family members were hopeful that they would qualify for assistance through the City of Dubuque’s lead-paint abatement program, but they did not meet the income guidelines.
Her husband made $100 too much, and the family’s residence at 2226 Jackson St. is on the wrong side of the street to qualify for other city assistance programs for homeowners in the Washington Neighborhood revitalization area.
Instead, Brimeyer said she and her husband were forced to take out a home equity loan “and go into debt” in order to make needed improvements to their home “little by little.”
Under the plan adopted by council members this week, the revitalization area would expand to include more property abutting the Washington Neighborhood, including Brimeyer’s home.
While not retroactive, Brimeyer said the expansion will help more families like her’s improve their home and restore community pride in their neighborhood.