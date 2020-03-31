Two inmates of a Dubuque correctional facility are accused of filling disinfectant bottles with urine.
Romell D. Enoch, 20, and Deaaron J. Simpson, 23, both residents of the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., were arrested at about 2 p.m. Friday at the facility on charges of inmate assault with bodily fluids. Court documents in the cases were obtained Monday.
Those documents state that Simpson was captured on video surveillance at 7:52 a.m. Thursday taking two disinfectant bottles out of a janitor’s closet, along with a mop and a “wet floor” sign, and entering a restroom. Simpson left the restroom at 7:53 a.m. and returned a minute later. Enoch is observed on video entering the restroom at 7:58 a.m. and is shown at 8 a.m. standing in the restroom doorway while adjusting his waistband.
Enoch exited the restroom and returned to his room. A minute later, Enoch returned to the restroom with a cup in his hand. He left the restroom two minutes later with a mop.
Simpson left the restroom at 8:04 a.m. with two bottles of disinfectant. He left one on the floor outside the janitor’s closet but took the other one in the direction of the correctional facility’s control area.
Simpson took two other disinfectant bottles from the janitor’s closet to the restroom minutes later.
Surveillance footage shows him walking towards the restroom as he appears to be unscrewing the top of a bottle.