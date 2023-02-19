Voicemail, documents shine light on last sighting of missing man
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Newly released documents have outlined the last-known movements of a man missing from rural Platteville as friends and family members continue to search for answers two months after his “baffling” disappearance.
Ronald Henry, 34, went missing on Dec. 5. Local authorities in the two months since have searched thousands of acres and conducted dozens of interviews but have yet to determine what caused the disappearance.
“I think we’re all kind of in agreement that someone knows something, and they’re not talking or we haven’t reached the right person yet who will,” said Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. “... This is something that in my 28 years, I don’t recall ever dealing with.”
The last known contact from Henry was a voicemail he left at about noon Dec. 5 with the man who owned the home at which he was staying, James “Jim” Dailey.
“Hey, Jim. It’s Ronald. Give me a call back as soon as possible. Thank you,” the voicemail says.
The Telegraph Herald obtained the four-second message and related documents through an open records request filed with the sheriff’s department. The message’s timing is significant as it was left several hours after anyone has reported last seeing Henry.
Restaurateur’s newest venture opening in Dubuque Millwork District
Even before opening day, pulsating music could be heard this week coming from the latest restaurant to make its home in Dubuque’s Millwork District.
“I’ve always wanted to own a place like this myself, and now my dream is becoming a reality,” said Eric Bonnetain, founder and CEO of Bread & Vine.
Bread & Vine Dubuque, the latest venture for Bonnetain — a restaurateur recently inducted into the prodigious Académie Culinaire de France, or the culinary academy of France — opened Thursday. The restaurant at 168 E. 10th St. is in the same building as The Magnolia event center.
Bonnetain opened Bread & Vine in Galena, Ill., nearly two years ago. However, he stressed that the concepts and menu for the Galena and Dubuque locations are completely different, as the Galena spot focuses on bakery items and small plates.
“The bakery is meant to be all day, and the restaurant is meant to be all night,” he said. “And the logos are different, one white and one black.”
Local educators cite increased job options as Iowa college-going rates decline
Fewer graduates of Iowa’s public high schools are pursuing higher education, which local educational leaders attributed in part to the proliferation of well-paid jobs that do not require a college degree.
A recent Iowa Statewide Longitudinal Data System report states that 69.2% of Iowa public high school graduates in 2012 enrolled in a two-year or four-year college within a year of completing high school. By 2020, that number fell to 62.1%.
Nationwide, the student head count at two-year and four-year colleges declined by about 3.3 million students, or 17%, from spring 2011 to 2022, according to National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the decline: In spring 2022, the headcount was nearly 1.3 million students, or 7%, lower than in spring 2020.
Local educational institutions report similar trends in students’ future planning after high school, with falling enrollment at the majority of area colleges over the past five years and more high school students following paths that do not require further education.
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ experience at Super Bowl for Dubuque teen
Matt Holt’s favorite team wasn’t playing in the Super Bowl last weekend, but since one of his least favorite teams was, the Dubuque teen was very clear on which side to support.
“(I was) rooting for the Chiefs all the way,” said Matt, 18, who is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and was glad to see their rival the Philadelphia Eagles defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Hempstead High School graduate was among the spectators in attendance at the game in Arizona, courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation. The international nonprofit helps fulfill the wishes of children with a critical illness.
Matt’s wish to attend the Super Bowl was granted nearly four years after he received a liver transplant in 2019. He made the trip along with his parents, Peter and Tracey Holt, and his siblings, Emma, 20, and Ethan, 15.
“It was the five of us together under great circumstances,” Tracey said. “Everything was fun. Everybody had good spirits. It was just a happy, memorable time to spend good quality time with our family.”
Medical Associates reaches milestone in minimally invasive cardiac procedure
Doctors at a Dubuque-based health care provider recently hit a major milestone for a minimally invasive cardiac procedure just in time for American Heart Month.
In collaboration with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Medical Associates doctors performed their 250th successful transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, also known as TAVR. The procedure has been offered in Dubuque since 2019 and is a simpler, less invasive alternative to open-heart surgery.
“(Patients) don’t have to leave our town to get big-city, university-quality medicine,” said Medical Associates cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Lance Bezzina. “When it comes to this procedure, we are right on the cutting edge, and we are offering the exact same valves and same procedure (as larger programs).”
Former Dubuque banking executives starting new bank, to be headquartered in Dubuque
A new financial institution led by former area banking officials is expected to open soon in Dubuque, where its headquarters also will be located.
Tut Fuller will serve as CEO and chairman of Capra Bank, which will be located at the corner of East Ninth and Washington streets in the former Dubuque Food Co-Op space. The new, full-service branch location comes after Tut Fuller and Thomas J. Fuller — Tut Fuller’s brother, who will serve on Capra Bank’s board — acquired a bank in Montezuma, Iowa, last year.
The application for the new Dubuque bank branch was submitted to the Iowa Division of Banking and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Friday. The timing of the opening of the branch cannot be determined until the application is approved, but crews are working on transitioning the bank’s future home into an office and branch location.
Tut Fuller left HTLF last year after having served as Region 1 president of the company since July 2021. He previously served as Dubuque Bank & Trust’s president and CEO since 2017. HTLF is the holding company for Dubuque Bank & Trust.
Also part of Capra Bank is Dan Walsh, who will serve as the bank’s senior vice president-commercial banking. Walsh has spent 19 years working in community banking, including 16 years at American Trust & Savings Bank prior to its acquisition by MidWestOne Financial Group.
