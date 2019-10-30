A popular yet controversial comedian has added a second show in Dubuque due to high demand.
Louis C.K. previously announced a show at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Five Flags Theater. Today the venue announced that due to high demand, a second performance has been scheduled for 9:30 p.m. that night.
Tickets for both shows are on sale at the Five Flags Box Office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com. Ticket prices start at $39.50. Fewer than 15 tickets remained for the early show as of 10:20 a.m.
Louis C.K. has gained a large following for his stand-up specials, television and film appearances and his work on the critically acclaimed TV show "Louie."
His career stalled in 2017 after he publicly admitted to sexual misconduct. He took a brief break from comedy, returning to the stage in late 2018.