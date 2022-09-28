Recent survey data of the tri-state area shows that mental distress levels among residents remain higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, 13% of Dubuque County residents experienced 14 or more days of poor mental health per month, a 3% increase from five years ago, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program.
The program reported similar increases in mental health distress for surrounding counties as well. In Grant County, Wis., 15% of residents experienced prolonged mental distress, a 4% increase from the previous five years. Jo Daviess County, Ill., also saw 15% of residents experience mental distress this year, a 5% increase from five years ago.
Reported mental stress levels have been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, a survey by the American Psychological Association found that 84% of adults reported recently feeling at least one emotion associated with prolonged stress.
At the time, much of the increase in mental health issues amongst the general populace was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the societal shifts caused by it. However, two years out from the pandemic, most masking policies have disappeared and regular social interaction for many has returned to normal.
Despite this, Mae Hingtgen, CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, said the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with a wavering economy, are still driving many residents to experience higher levels of mental stress.
“Now, there is financial stress due to inflation, and we have the general stress of being back together in a society,” Hingtgen said. “For some people, that is hard to adjust to.”
Courtney Runde, clinical coordinator at MercyOne Turning Point Treatment Center, said many people are still currently facing shifts in their lives caused by the pandemic that are generating stress. For many, that includes transitioning to a new job or trying to work for a company that is now facing a lack of employees.
“COVID has caused such a ripple effect in our lives,” Runde said. “It’s something that we’re even seeing in the health care system.”
The increase in mental distress carries with it wider health impacts for the region, Runde said. Higher levels of stress increase the heart rate and blood pressure and produce physical strain. The body physically reacts to one’s mental state.
“It’s very detrimental to someone’s health,” Runde said. “It produces a lot of strain physically.”
Hingtgen said high levels of stress can cause people to also turn to unhealthy bad habits, such as overeating or drug use.
“We’re not just a separate head and body,” Hingtgen said. “Mental stress does impact our physical body.”
Treating high levels of stress is possible, Runde said, but a person’s options can depend on financial status
Runde said she recommends anyone suffering from mental stress book sessions with a therapist if that is something they can afford. For those who can’t, she emphasized the importance of self-reflection and recognition of what is causing the underlying stress, rather than ignoring it.
“A lot of times, our emotions are signs or guide posts,” Runde said. “Let that emotion pass and let it go through instead of trying to avoid it.”
Ultimately, Hingtgen said the area’s high levels of mental distress are contingent on wider societal and economic factors that also need solving. Until then, local mental health care providers will help residents in what ways they can.
“We have made a lot of progress in being willing to talk about brain health,” Hingtgen said. “That is something that needs to continue.”
When reached by the Telegraph Herald, a spokesperson for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital said a health care provider was unavailable to comment on this story.
