MANCHESTER, Iowa -- West Delaware County Community School Board members recently approved early retirement packages for 11 eligible employees.
To meet the requirements of the voluntary program, employees must be at least 55 years of age with a minimum of 10 consecutive years in the district immediately before June 30.
Certified staff members will receive a total additional compensation of $45,000 to be paid in three annual installments, beginning Oct. 31, along with compensation for each day of unused sick leave.
Classified staff are eligible for an additional payment of $15,090 if the employee was working 40 hours per week, or $13,080 if employed at least 30 hours per week. Unused sick leave will be compensated for classified staff.