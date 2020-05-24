As restaurants, bars and movie theaters begin to reopen, Jeannie Domeyer is curious to know whether people will jump in line to get back to their favorite Italian restaurant or continue to do takeout only.
Before she moves forward with plans for the annual Delaware County Fair in Iowa, Domeyer wants to know if people will show up as social distancing restrictions are eased and events are rescheduled.
“If the governor reopens the state, and we can have a fair, the next part of the equation is: Will people come?” the county fair manager asked.
In order to find out, Domeyer created a Facebook survey to see what people thought about holding the annual event that pools hundreds of people together.
After only a few days of having the survey posted on social media, it generated a response from about 3,000 people. A total of 85% said yes, they do want to attend this year’s fair.
“We are super excited about that,” Domeyer said. “I think any way you can engage with your customer, and engage where they can give you feedback is great. Social media is probably the best way to do that.”
Domeyer said the online survey will play a big factor when it comes to making the final decision on having a fair or not.
“Probably the biggest message I would have is half of it is getting (the state) open, but the other half is the decision makers (the board) understanding if we still have an audience willing to participate,” she said.
Like Domeyer, government officials and other event organizers are putting together similar social media surveys to judge consumer interest in summer activities and whether people will still pay for events as jam-packed as a county fair.
In Dyersville, the city recently closed a survey sent out to more than 500 residents asking what recreational activities they are excited to see this summer. The survey gave city officials a better picture of how residents will react if many summer amenities do not open, said Gavin Nadermann, the director of Dyersville Parks and Recreation.
Because of the pandemic, officials haven’t been able “to get a good gauge of what the community is feeling without going out of our houses and talking with people,” he said. “I think a survey is an easy way to still do that. You post it on Facebook, and it reaches a bunch of people who are ready to voice their opinions. A majority of people (said they) would like to see it open up but would understand if it can’t.”
Nadermann acknowledged that the online survey missed a number of Dyersville residents, the ones who do not use the internet.
Usually, City Council meetings or city events serve as platforms for people to express opinions or concerns, but right now those gatherings aren’t happening.
“That is something we do need to look into because they are important people, too,” Nadermann said.
After reviewing the survey the City of Dyersville created, Nick Elliott, the president of Little Prairie League in Epworth, decided a survey would be a good way to see what both players and parents were thinking regarding this year’s baseball season.
“We are in a data-driven world, and we see the data the state is doing, and I think that exemplifies everything we are doing,” Elliott said. “The board went along with it, and we decided to send it out.”
Elliott said so far, he has received more than 400 responses from the survey. The results are pretty split, he said. Some are ready to begin the season and others want to hold off.
“We have to be very objective and data-driven,” he said. “That’s why the survey is a great option. I wanted to help not only my fellow board members, but the students and athletes in this town.”
As sports leagues such as Major League Baseball consider a season without any fans in the stands, Kevin Kotz thought, why not give the same concept a shot?
Recently, the Dubuque County Fairgrounds posted a survey on Facebook asking people whether or not they would tune in for a stock car racing event and buy tickets online to watch it at home.
“There’s a lot of interest,” said Kotz, the fairgrounds’ general manager. “One of the reasons we did it was to make sure people are still interested. We are working on getting a race next weekend. If we can’t put people in the grandstands, can we get a pay-per-view?”
Kotz said the fairgrounds posted the survey on Monday, and had received 75 responses by Friday. A total of 39 people checked “Heck Yes” to paying to watch the event, and Kotz said there has been a lot of interest from potential stock car drivers.
“We are an entertainment center for the county, so we need to know what people want,” he said. “We are constantly taking advice from people who want comic book shows and other events. What do people want to come to Dubuque to see? What can we give to the people to offer them good service?”