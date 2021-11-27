EPWORTH, Iowa — Organizers of a local high school’s community Christmas event seek donations of decorations, lights and wrapping paper.

The items are needed for Western Dubuque High School’s annual event, set for Dec. 15.

Call 563-876-3442, ext. 3000 to set a time to drop off donations at the high school, 302 Fifth Ave., SW, Epworth.

Tags

Recommended for you