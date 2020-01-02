News in your town

'Shots-fired' incidents spike in 2019 in Dubuque over prior year, but below longer-term average

Active start to new year: First Day Hike draws 350 to Mines of Spain

Jackson County officials to continue discussions to take jail measure to voters for 3rd time

Despite warm, relatively dry December, 2019 ends as one of wettest, snowiest years in Dubuque

Explore new Dubuque County recreation area this weekend

Maquoketa man accused of threatening woman while holding knife pleads not guilty

Throwback Thursday: Dog wanders 90 miles to Platteville in 1990

Notable local deaths: A look back at those we lost in 2019

UPDATE: First Day Hike draws 350 to Mines of Spain

UPDATE: Dubuque police investigate 3 shootings; 1 injured, 1 charged with attempted murder

Despite warm, relatively dry December, 2019 ends as one of wettest, snowiest years in Dubuque

Maquoketa man accused of threatening woman while holding knife pleads not guilty

Dubuque police: Man arrested for OWI after sliding through yard, over bluff

Police: Woman possibly injured in 3-vehicle crash in Dubuque