The yearlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks started off strong in Dubuque, with 350 people hitting the trails Wednesday at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area for the annual First Day Hike.
It marked the largest turnout yet at Mines of Spain for the New Year’s Day event, which was held for the sixth year.
Participants chose from two routes — a two-mile hike through the park’s woodlands and a one-mile jaunt on the mostly paved trail through the prairies.
The latter was planned for families with children and hikers who needed the more-accessible, paved trail.
That hike was led by Elli Lineburg, the manager of Mines of Spain and Bellevue (Iowa) State Park. She stopped along the way to show children the tracks of native animals — some in the snow and others in photographs.
She said after the hike that educating kids is one of the best reasons to celebrate Iowa’s state parks.
“Days like today, we’re promoting it for people to come out and visit us,” she said. “So, hopefully, they get some education out of it, so future generations will enjoy it the same way we can.”
Rob Roussel, of Dubuque, brought his young son, Ryker, to Mines of Spain for the first time.
“Now that he’s getting to the age where he can be more active and really get something out of all this, it is going to become a much more regular thing,” he said. “He likes it, clearly. And even I am learning from the DNR lady more about the hunting and other opportunities.”
The hike wasn’t just for the kids, though. Tom and Cinda Welu have participated in the Mines of Spain’s First Day Hike every year that it has been held. Cinda’s walking stick bears a medallion from the event’s first year.
“I’m not sure if at that first hike there were 40 people,” Tom said. “And it’s just grown.”
Cinda said she treasures parks like Mines of Spain.
“This is such a family-oriented place,” she said of the prairie trail. “But you can make a real hike of it if you go down into the woods. It’s just great. If you have nothing to do, you can always go to a park.”
Theresa and Erica Ralfs brought Erica’s dog Arrow along for the hike at Mines of Spain. They live in Davenport, Iowa, and spent part of Jan. 1, 2018, doing the First Day Hike at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
“It’s become a great tradition,” Theresa said. “We try to go on hikes twice a month. The state parks program is a great one for sure.”
Lineburg also led the First Day Hike on Wednesday morning at Bellevue State Park, where more than 40 people participated. In all, 49 parks across the state held hikes Wednesday.
She said recreational activities like the hikes help highlight the other work of parks staff.
“What we’re doing here is preserving natural resources,” Lineburg said. “You see how we preserve it, year after year. You can see it happen.”