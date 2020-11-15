The COVID-19 pandemic both solved and created problems for the Marita Theisen Childcare Center in Dubuque.
When the pandemic struck the community, many parents found themselves working at home, no longer needing to rely on child care for their children. The Marita Theisen Childcare Center saw its enrollment numbers drop by about 50%, said Angela Schrodt, child care director at the facility. What was previously a child care provider with limited available spaces suddenly no longer faced potential capacity issues.
However, other problems relating to scheduling and finding employees were only made worse.
“When I would advertise prior to the pandemic, I would get tons and tons and tons of people,” Schrodt said. “Now we are getting minimal candidates.”
A coalition of municipalities and nonprofit organizations is aware of the ongoing issues facing child care during the pandemic and beyond. Tara Roddick, child care consultant supervisor for Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral, said child care in Dubuque County must now contend with two challenges: the problems affecting child care providers now, and the likely shortage of child care that will resurge after the pandemic ends.
“We do have availability now, but we don’t know what that is going to be like post-pandemic,” Roddick said. “We might find ourselves in that same situation again.”
Prior to the pandemic, Iowa was faced with a child care shortage. According to Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral, 481 cities in Iowa have fewer child care openings than there are children, while 411 cities have no child care options in town.
“There’s not enough affordable quality child care,” said Jill Connors, economic development director for the city. “The slots that are available are pretty expensive, especially if you are in a lower-wage job.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has seemingly solved the problem temporarily, Roddick said communities still need to prepare for child care shortages to return when the pandemic ends. The pandemic has also created its own problems for providers by making it harder to find employees.
“Being a child care provider is not a high-paying position,” Roddick said. “We were already having trouble staffing child care centers, and the pandemic hasn’t helped that.”
On Dec. 7, the Dubuque City Council will meet with city staff and various nonprofits to discuss the ongoing challenges facing child care in the area. Last year, the city identified this as a priority. The city could potentially take action to help alleviate the issue, Connors said, either through lobbying the state Legislature or starting some type of incentive program. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently worked with local organizations to create an incentive program for in-home day care providers.
“Our role is to provide information that helps them in their goal setting,” Connors said. “Whatever the next step would be would come from them.”
Roddick said the city could play a vital role in helping alleviate some of those issues. Along with promoting state legislation to aid child care providers, Roddick said a program from the city that helps child care facilities pay staff higher wages would help alleviate many of the industry’s ongoing issues. The current average wage of a local child care provider is $13.78 per hour, according to Roddick.
“We could take more children if we had the staff,” Roddick said. “I think a program should look at how we can get a better wage to support our child care providers.”
City Council Member Laura Roussell said she has worked on examining the issue of Dubuque’s child care shortages, serving as a City Council representative for Dubuque County Early Childhood. While she feels there is much that can be done to mend the ongoing problems facing child care providers, Roussell said the City Council must first learn as much as it can on the subject before jumping to take action.
“At this time, the best approach is to have these kinds of conversations,” Roussell said. “We need to see if the city could find a place to fit into this problem.”