A rural Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty after he was accused of temporarily hanging his dog in 2020.
Mark F. Meneguin, 60, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of animal abuse. He initially was charged with animal torture but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.
According to plea documents, the state will ask for a sentence of no more than 30 days in jail, and Meneguin will request a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Plea documents note that the maximum sentence Meneguin could receive is one year of imprisonment.
Court documents state that Rebecca Thoeni, 58, walked into her barn in September 2020 and found Meneguin hanging his dog from a ladder. She reported that the dog was lifted off of the floor and had defecated while being hung.
Authorities found Meneguin and the dog on a nearby road.
“Meneguin admitted to losing his cool as the dog was not listening and that he did hang his dog,” documents state. “He advised he tied the rope around a bar on a ladder about six or so steps up and lifted the dog up using the rope that was attached to the dog’s collar.”
Meneguin denied, however, that the dog’s back legs ever left the ground.
His sentencing hearing is set for March 18 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.