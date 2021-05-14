The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Stephen C. Petsche, 22, of 895 Yale Court, was arrested at 6 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Petsche assaulted Tessa S. Techentine, 29, of 2321 Washington St., on April 29 at her residence.
- Valando B. McCaskey, 53, of 176 Alpine St., No. 4, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on warrants charging two counts of third-degree burglary and driving while suspended.
- McGrath Automotive Group, 2075 Holliday Drive, reported $750 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday at the business.
- Jasmine D. Collins, 19, of 1737 Washington St., reported the theft of $1,000 between April 11 and Tuesday from her residence.
- Colts Drum & Bugle Corps, 2300 Twin Valley Drive, reported criminal damage totaling $6,000 done to three vehicles outside of the organization’s building between April 24 and May 7.
- Matthew T. Milligan, 37, of 3487 Waller St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle on May 3 in the 2700 block of Jackson Street.