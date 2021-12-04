BERNARD, Iowa — A recent collaboration between the Dubuque County Conservation Department and Iowa Department of Natural Resources reintroduced thousands of fatmucket freshwater mussels into Lytle Creek.
The DNR surveyed an area of the creek at Bowstring Wildlife Area near Bernard this summer in preparation for the county to start a streambank stabilization, creek crossing and kayak launch project. It was during that survey that DNR Fisheries Biologist Scott Gritters identified the area as prime habitat for fatmuckets.
“The fatmucket is typically found in that type of stream,” he said. “I am sure it was native there. But we struggle to find it live in those streams, especially in the Maquoketa (River) basin.”
Gritters recently had been offered access to fatmuckets from the Genoa (Wis.) National Fish Hatchery. This week, he stocked the creek with 3,463 mussels, including many beneath the bridge for which the wildlife area is named.
“That bridge will be an excellent marker, and since it’s a historical structure, we know it won’t be taken out,” Gritters said. “It looks like the ideal habitat. And smallmouth bass are their main hosts. That stream has a bunch of them in it, so I feel confident.”
Gritters said the creek likely was home to fatmuckets in the past, but at some point, the population became very low or nonexistent.
Large scale die-off of mussels typically are related to human causes, such as agricultural pollution and competition from invasive species. However, Gritters said, some areas also can simply experience heavy predation from turtles, muskrats, raccoons or other predators.
Gritters also said the way in which mussels reproduce enough to populate an area is a lengthy process.
“The problem with mussels is, their life cycle is so long that you put them out there and you almost have to wait six or seven years before you can really study them,” he said. “They have to attach to fishes’ gills, grow, drop off, grow. That’s if everything goes right. It just takes them a long time to rebound.”
Releases such as the recent stocking of Lytle Creek have become important tools for many mussel species’ survival, Gritters said.
Freshwater mussels also improve water quality.
“Mussels play a pretty important role and have really been on a decline,” said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation. “The ones we put in, the fatmuckets, can filter 15 gallons of water a day.”
During the survey, the DNR also found shells from the even more rare slippershell mussel, Gritters said.
“We didn’t find any live ones, but I had personally never even seen that species’ shell,” he said. “So we will be coming back to do a survey especially for them.”
Preston said that since the county purchased Bowstring in 2019, he has been impressed with what his department has learned about the creek.
“It is just such a neat resource that we weren’t familiar enough with in the past,” he said.