Despite occurring entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election year’s second quarter saw huge fundraising results, especially in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.
According to campaign finance reports filed this week, Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield raked in more than $6 million from April 1 to June 30, while Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst recorded $3.5 million.
Much of the reporting period occurred before Greenfield easily emerged from a four-candidate race in the Democratic primary in June. She also recorded $2.25 million in fundraising in the first quarter and had $5.6 million cash on hand as of the end of June.
Greenfield’s campaign said her second-quarter fundraising total was the highest-ever quarterly total for an Iowa Democrat running for U.S. Senate. In a press release, a spokeswoman pointed to it as “more proof that Iowans are done paying the price for Sen. Ernst’s broken promises in Washington.”
Ernst raised $2.7 million in the first quarter of this year and, combined with carryover from prior quarters, has $9.1 million cash on hand.
“Team Joni is energized by the grass-roots momentum that continues to build as Joni crisscrosses the state and visits with Iowans,” said Joni for Iowa spokesman Brendan Cooley, in a press release.
Both campaigns have been spending heavily during the first two quarters, though that is only expected to ramp up as Election Day nears.
Greenfield spent nearly $4.2 million in the second quarter as she secured her party’s nomination.
Ernst’s campaign spent $963,771 in the second quarter, down from $1.1 million the quarter before.
In the other federal race in the Iowa portion of the Telegraph Herald coverage area, the TH last week reported that Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, outraised U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, in the race for Iowa’s First Congressional District. Hinson reported collecting $1,030,000, compared to Finkenauer’s $875,000 total from April through June.
Hinson ended the quarter with $1.6 million cash on hand, while Finkenauer had $2.7 million.
Illinois
The race for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District is another in the area that’s garnered some national attention.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, also chairwoman of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, outraised Republican challenger Esther Joy King in the second quarter.
Bustos raised $438,878, down from $554,782 the quarter before. She ended the quarter with $3.3 million cash on hand.
King raised $375,658 in the second quarter, up from $251,143 in the prior three months. She ended June with $286,000 cash on hand.
In a statewide race, longtime U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., continued to far outpace his Republican challenger in fundraising.
Durbin raised $710,437 in the second quarter, compared to former sheriff Mark Curran’s $42,310. Durbin has more than $5.5 million on hand, while Curran reported about $20,000.
Wisconsin
The field of candidates in Wisconsin are larger than those in Iowa and Illinois since the Wisconsin primary is not until Aug. 11.
In the race for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., raised about 100 times more in the second quarter than his primary opponent. Kind reported nearly $240,000 raised, compared to about $2,500 for Mark Neumann.
Two Republicans are vying to represent their party in the general election in the race. Derrick Van Orden raised $546,301 in the second quarter, outpacing Jessi Ebben’s $111,908.
In the race for Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., soundly outraised Republican challenger Peter Theron in the second quarter, pulling in $235,850. Theron’s total was $24,870.