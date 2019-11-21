BELMONT, Wis. — Before its caretakers closed it about 10 years ago, the Belmont Mound observation tower drew tourists from across the region.
From the top of the 64-foot structure, visitors were treated with a scenic vista of the tri-state region, a view of verdant rolling hills and valleys.
About 20 miles to the northwest, sightseers could see the city of Lancaster and 20 miles to the southwest, the city of Galena, Ill. At night, the lights of Dubuque were visible.
But what once was a longstanding attraction has become a liability.
“That tower has taken three lives, and that’s enough,” said Julie Abing, Belmont Lions Club treasurer.
The organization has contracted for about 35 years with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to maintain the state-owned park.
Since 1998, at least three deaths attributed to suicide have occurred — a black cloud that obscures the tower’s recreational purpose. The most recent death occurred Sept. 28.
“I went up there that day,” said Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill.
But other problems emerged, he said. People toss objects off the sides — televisions, furniture and — in sync with autumn holidays — pumpkins.
The Lions are left to clean up the wreckage. About 10 years ago, they decided to close the tower to the public.
“It’s become kind of burdensome for the club and kind of dangerous,” Abing said. “Even though we had it shut down and the stairs were removed, people still — if they have a will, they have a way.”
Constructed in 1969, the wooden tower’s structural integrity also has deteriorated and adjacent trees surpassed its height.
The Lions Club considered restoring the tower, but confronted sticker shock when an estimate indicated it would cost about $90,000. Removing the tree tops to clear the viewing area added to the cost.
Members unanimously voted at their October meeting to deconstruct the tower, leaving an option to install an observatory deck or other building in its stead.
Missy VanLanduyt, DNR recreational partnership section chief, said the agency has not established a time line for the tower’s removal. Officials are assessing the methods by which it will be deconstructed.
“We’ve done it before where we try to preserve elements of the tower that might be used for other elements in the park,” she said. “It’s not a very big project to remove it, but we just need to get our ducks in a row, so to speak.”
Abing is currently establishing a Friends of Belmont Mound State Park nonprofit organization. Attaining that status would provide grant opportunities to the group for future projects.
But building a new observation tower is not one of them.
Julie and her husband, Craig Abing, worked at the mound in July, occupied with the installation of a new sign. They encountered about six visitors who inquired about the tower, unaware it had closed.
“In some ways, it’s kind of sad,” she said. “People still come to go up it.”