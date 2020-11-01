President Donald Trump flew into Dubuque today for a rally to help close out his campaign for reelection.
The rally drew an estimated crowd of 6,000 supporters, who braved wind-chill readings in the 20s and long lines into the venue, the Dubuque Regional Airport.
GOP DIGNITARIES ADDRESS GATHERING
The president was preceded today by a host of Iowa Republican dignitaries and 2020 candidates.
Gov. Kim Reynolds sought to pump up the crowd and encourage voter turnout, shouting “If you vote, we win!” seven times before championing Trump.
“They are an administration of action and accomplishments,” she said. “What he has gotten done in four years is unbelievable. Just think what he can accomplish in four more years.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, lauded Trump with what’s become a regular statement from supporters “Promises made, promises kept,” pointing to a long list of the president’s actions, from appointing conservative Supreme Court justices to requiring more balanced payments from fellow members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
“This president has made those promises and kept those promises,” Grassley said. “There’s no better reason to vote for a president than you can trust him. We want to elect him by such a margin that we show them everything they’ve done this last four years to keep him from functioning as a president was bad.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to China, and former Iowa governor, Terry Branstad praised Trump for being tough on the country where he recently served.
“We’ve got to hold the Chinese accountable for their misdeeds,” he told the crowd. “Thank God we have a president who has the courage to make the tough decisions that should have been made 10-15 years ago.”
Branstad told the Telegraph Herald that he had insisted on coming back from China to stump for Trump. And he said he’s been encouraged by what he’s heard.
“Despite the national media and Hollywood, and what they say, the rank and file people here in Iowa are behind (Trump),” he said.
Candidates this year took their chance to promote themselves and tear down their opponents.
“We’re going to take that path to the right because it’s the road of economic prosperity and freedom,” said U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. “But we have money from the coasts trying to take us down another path, to the left.”
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, the Republican candidate for Iowa’s First Congressional District, told the crowd that Congress is currently controlled by coastal liberals -- namely House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“You know who is in lock step with her 93% of the time? Abby Finkenauer!” she said. “Isn’t it time to fire Nancy Pelosi and time to fire Abby? It is time to bring common sense to Congress.”
From across the Mississippi River, Esther Joy King — Republican candidate for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District — also addressed the gathering, calling her opponent, Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, the “general for Nancy Pelosi’s stormtroopers.”
Even Pauline Chilton, Republican challenger for Iowa House District 99 was included, delivering a Christian prayer to kick off the event, in which she said God “chose” Trump when he was elected in 2016.
Cheers from the crowd indicated that folks had traveled from Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota to join Iowa Trump supporters. A tour through the many vehicles in the parking lot also featured license plates from Nebraska.
LENGTHY LINE STRETCHES TO VENUE
Hundreds of Trump supporters braved strong, cold winds and a line that snaked from the airport’s doors through the main parking lot and down along the entrance road to the terminal to attend the rally.
Buses ferried rally participants to the airport from shuttle points at Fifth and Adams streets and McAleece Park in Dubuque. Hundreds of other rally participants parked along U.S. 61 and nearby rural roads, then crossed the busy roadway or adjacent farm fields to reach the airport.
Mitchell Nieweglowski, of Aurora, Ill., parked alongside the highway and walked to the airport with friends. Nieweglowski said he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to hear Trump in Dubuque
“When I heard he was coming, I immediately decided to come out,” said Nieweglowski, a sophomore at Loras College.
John and Deanna Valliere, of Eldridge, Iowa, were at the midpoint of the line before participants were admitted entry to the rally site.
“We’re here to support our president,” John Valliere said.
Today’s rally marked the second regional Trump appearance for the Vallieres -- they had attended a rally in Janesville, Wis., earlier this fall.
“These are exciting times,” John Valliere said.
Patrick and Mary Rose Darby, of Clinton, Iowa, attended the rally with their 4-year-old daughter Lia.
“We’re just here to support him,” Patrick Darby said of Trump. “We’re hoping the rest of the nation sees the support that he does have.”
There were no visible protests at the airport. Instead, the red “Make America Great Again” hats were a common sight. Many supporters also bore Trump and American flags that billowed in the strong winds.
Patrick Darby has seen Trump once before -- at a rally in 2016. Darby said he feels fortunate to live in a state where candidate visits are frequent and where the stakes are high for both presidential candidates.
“Iowa is an important state in this election,” he said.
The Darbys wore winter apparel and were not alone -- winter coats and hats were commonplace in the line of rally participants. The temperature was 35 degrees at 11 a.m. at the airport, but a 22 mph wind produced a wind chill value of 23, and rally staff provided hand warmers to participants as they entered the site.
BIDEN CAMP RESPONDS
A spokeswoman for Trump’s Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, emailed the Telegraph Herald prior to the president’s remarks.
“President Trump hasn’t just failed the Hawkeye State — he’s given up on even trying to lead,” Julia Krieger wrote.
“More than 130,000 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, more than 1,700 have lost their lives, and the economy has been devastated,” Krieger wrote. “But the only thing President Trump is offering the people of Iowa is more excuses and lies — not a plan to get the virus under control. Iowans have had enough. They deserve leaders they can count on to fight for them, not for the wealthy and well-connected — and who don’t quit on saving lives, but who will end this crisis. As President, I’ll work to not only stop COVID-19, but to build our economy back better for working people for generations to come.”
BUSES, TRUCKS, POLICE ADD TO CITY PREPARATIONS
Dubuque police received final confirmation of the president’s visit Friday, according to Lt. Ted McClimon. That confirmation began a series of discussions on assisting with security at the event.
“Generally, one of our designated command staff members will meet with the Secret Service and see what their needs are,” McClimon said. “It’s very dependent on location.”
McClimon said today’s security needs differed from those in November 2012, when then-President Barack Obama spoke at Washington Square.
“When Obama was in town it was more labor intensive (for police),” McClimon said. “You had the park and the (presidential) motorcade. It wasn’t like at the airport, where (Trump) flew into one location and stayed there. At the airport, we don’t need as much manpower. There are still a lot of logistics involved in it, though. We had more staff (on duty) than a usual Sunday, and we had more officers on the street than any other given day.”
Jule transit buses and City of Dubuque public works trucks helped boost security -- both types of vehicles helped bolster the perimeter around the rally site on the north side of the terminal.