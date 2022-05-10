PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A state panel recently approved $185,000 in funding to replace a collapsed sewer line that served a large portion of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus before it failed last year.
The sanitary sewer main extended underneath the school’s turf practice field and running track adjacent to Williams Fieldhouse. A portion of the original 10-inch clay pipe on campus was crushed last fall and given a temporary fix within about a week, said Howard Crofoot, Platteville’s public works director.
A camera located the section of collapsed pipe, which might have been 30 feet deep under a walkway near the fieldhouse.
“Fortunately, it didn’t require digging up the turf field or (running) track and shouldn’t have disrupted any events at the fieldhouse,” said Crofoot, which was confirmed by UW-P spokesman Paul Erickson.
Crofoot estimated the age of the sewer main at 80 to 100 years old, based on its easement that dated to 1908.
The main originally was installed in a drainage ravine but, over the years, was buried deeper and deeper as the university expanded and developed.
A 30-foot-deep sewer main makes for a long climb down a manhole and tougher access for maintenance.
The city knew about the development on campus as it took place, but because it is state-owned property, it couldn’t do much about it, Crofoot said.
The new main will be installed much shallower and be rerouted between the track and fieldhouse, cutting across a parking lot and avoiding the turf practice field, he said.
The project has a budget of $785,000. The university’s share is 24% or, $185,000, which was approved recently by the State Building Commission.
The city will open construction bids this week and award the project. Whether construction of the 0.4-mile-long main begins this summer or this fall depends on the terms of the winning bid, Crofoot said.