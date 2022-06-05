PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — When Payton Gibson started his work internships in the fall, his responsibility to wash dishes was initially intimidating.
“I thought I would get my shirt more wet than the dishes,” Gibson said.
Despite the initial challenge, the Cuba City resident pressed on and went on to other jobs, including making drinks at the local Jamba Juice and doing custodial work.
Recently, Gibson took a deep breath and stood at a podium to speak about his work experience over the past nine months as part of his graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Project SEARCH program.
Project SEARCH provides people with mental and physical disabilities the opportunity to gain workforce experience and learn essential lessons for gaining and maintaining employment.
Gibson was one of six graduates of the program from UW-P this year. Throughout Wisconsin, the program had more than 180 graduates.
Jessica Wright, human resources manager for UW-P, said the program provides participants essential workforce experience that will benefit them throughout their lives.
“They put in classroom lessons and on-the-job training where they were growing and developing skills that they’ll take with them in their futures,” Wright said. “They’ve learned some lessons, they’ve gained confidence in themselves, and they have made some friends along the way.”
Project SEARCH was formed in 1996 in Cincinnati and was adopted by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development in 2008. Today, the program has 25 participating sites in the state and has provided workforce training to nearly 1,500 people.
Along with the coordination of local education institutions, Project SEARCH also relies on partnerships with local businesses to provide opportunities to program participants.
Danielle Williams, assistant deputy secretary for Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, said the program not only benefits those enrolled in it but the state’s economy as a whole by putting more people into a labor market already seeing high demand.
“In Wisconsin, we’ve been celebrating record low unemployment and historically high employment, but that means that we know that to support and grow our economy and our workforce even further, we must ensure that everyone who wants a job can get a job,” Williams said.
For some of the graduates, those employment opportunities already started. Gibson soon will start his job as a custodian at Cuba City Elementary School.
Kurt Tuescher, of Platteville, said his son Paxton not only gained workplace experience through the program but also developed character traits that will help him in the future.
“You go to the conferences and they talk about what a great job Paxton has done,” Tuescher said. “As my wife, Colleen, would say, ‘Those are the sorts of comments that make a mother’s heart proud.’ I must say it works on a father’s heart, too.”
