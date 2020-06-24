A Dubuque man who repeatedly sold crack near schools was sentenced this week to 15 months in federal prison.
Christopher D. Emory, 32, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to distribution of crack cocaine near a protected location.
He must also serve a six-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, Emory sold cocaine to a confidential police informant within 1,000 feet of Loras College on Nov. 8, 2018, and within 1,000 feet of Hempstead High School on Nov. 20, 2018.
Also in November 2018, officers searched Emory’s Dubuque house as part of a shooting investigation and found ecstasy and a magazine to a handgun, according to a press release.
Emory was on probation for a prior conviction for domestic abuse assault when he sold the crack cocaine, according to the release.