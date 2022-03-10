Recipients Tanya Kluesner (left), Keith Kramer and Austin Brown talk after the American Red Cross's annual Everyday Heroes of Eastern Iowa recognition event at Holiday Inn Dubuque on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Recipients Tanya Kluesner (left), Keith Kramer and Austin Brown talk after the American Red Cross's annual Everyday Heroes of Eastern Iowa recognition event at Holiday Inn Dubuque on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
A firefighter who helped rescue three people from an apartment fire and a nurse who performed CPR at the scene of a crash were among those honored at an event this morning in Dubuque.
The Eastern Iowa chapter of the American Red Cross recognized four people for actions that saved lives and helped their communities during its 19th annual Everyday Heroes event. About 70 people attended the event at Holiday Inn in downtown Dubuque.
"We do this because we know that we have heroes amongst us, and we want to honor everyday people who are doing extraordinary things in their communities," said Pami Erickson, executive chapter of the Eastern Iowa chapter of the Red Cross.
This morning's honorees included three local residents.
Tanya Kluesner, of Farley, was driving on U.S. 20 near Dubuque in August when she came upon a motorcycle crash. The rider wasn't breathing and did not have a pulse, so Kluesner performed CPR until first responders arrived, saving the man's life.
Austin Brown, of Bernard, is a volunteer with the Bernard Fire Department. He was among the firefighters who responded to a blaze at an apartment building in the community in May, and he helped rescue a mother and her two children from the structure.
Keith Kramer, of Manchester, started the Delaware County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for local children who need them. The chapter has built 192 beds so far and plans to build 100 more this year.