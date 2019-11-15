PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — In a victory for all-terrain and utility vehicle riders, Platteville city streets are expected to open permanently for recreational motorists once Common Council members approve regulations governing their use.
Council members this week directed city staff to develop a permanent ATV/UTV ordinance. The move came just before a seven-month trial period ended Thursday night during which designated city routes were opened to the public.
“I live along the route,” Council President Barb Daus said. “They haven’t been bothersome.”
The temporary ordinance permitted vehicle operations through Thursday. As of today, the routes are closed again.
Riders were permitted to enter Platteville from Grant County B on the east and west sides of town and travel on Main and Broadway streets. They also could approach the downtown from the south via U.S. Business 151 and continue north on Water Street to the intersection of Main Street.
While council members have not committed to expanding ATV/UTV road access, Council Member Isaac Shanley hopes to see the vehicles permitted on all Platteville roads.
The ordinance also mandated that operators possess a driver’s license and liability insurance and that vehicles have working headlights, brake lights and taillights. It also prohibited open intoxicants, required vehicles to travel the posted speed limit and restricted on-street parking.
While council members support maintaining those rules, members hope to simplify regulations by establishing set operating hours rather than tie operations to daylight hours. Some also have suggested permitting ATV/UTV use year-round.
Council Member Ken Kilian said he hopes a new ordinance will require the use of vehicle turn signals. Wisconsin statute requires the operators of vehicles that lack them to use hand gestures.
“At night (and during) bad weather, I think these things would be helpful,” he said.
The temporary ATV/UTV ordinance was passed in 2018 following a monthslong debate, which divided area residents and council members.
Proponents emphasized that Platteville is a crucial link that allows them to legally cross U.S. 151 to adjoining county and town routes on which ATV/UTV riding already is permitted.
Meanwhile, opponents of the measure questioned the wisdom of allowing the vehicles on roadways when ATV manufacturers and trade groups such as Specialty Vehicle Institute of America state that ATVs are designed, manufactured and sold for off-road use only.
Although residents voiced concerns that the vehicles could endanger the safety of pedestrians and other motorists, law enforcement reports presented to the council by Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley indicated most encounters with ATV/UTV operators concerned route violations and were resolved by educating riders.
“Every community has nuances to their ordinances, and you don’t want to trip people up by legitimate ignorance of the law or the ordinance,” he said.
Although he has not assembled quantitative data, McKinley said, anecdotally, the creation of ATV/UTV routes did not significantly increase the department’s workload.
“We also saw a lot of self-policing by people that were very much in favor of establishing routes in Platteville,” he said.
Jim Boebel, Platteville Public Schools superintendent, said he expects students to utilize the vehicles to commute to school if the council opens additional streets to ATV/UTV traffic.
“If (students) drive safely and they’re learning how to do it safely, they are just practicing good habits at a younger age,” he said.
Council members will review the proposed ordinance at their Nov. 26 meeting.