The former acting secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, who was fired by GOP lawmakers last year in a contentious party-line vote, has announced his candidacy to run for the state’s 32nd Senate District.
Brad Pfaff hopes to succeed outgoing Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, who announced her intent to step down from office and has endorsed Pfaff’s candidacy. He also has attracted the endorsements of Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis.
The district includes all of Crawford County.
Pfaff, who grew up on a dairy farm in northern La Crosse County, served as the state’s first director of business and rural development in 2019 and previously worked as executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency under the Obama administration.
In the general election, he faces Republican challenger Dan Kapanke, whom Pfaff challenged and lost to in the 2004 election. Kapanke represented the district from 2005 to 2011, when Shilling ousted him.
Paul Weber, a La Crosse Democrat, also has filed a campaign registration statement for the 32nd Senate District.