SAVANNA, Ill. — A state representative from Savanna is running to represent a newly redrawn district that includes Jo Daviess County.
Republican Tony McCombie recently announced her campaign to represent the state’s 89th District in the Illinois House of Representatives, starting with seeking her party’s nomination in the June 28 primary. The district, the new boundaries of which were approved by lawmakers last year, includes all of Jo Daviess and Carroll counties, as well as portions of Stephenson, Winnebago, Ogle, Boone and DeKalb counties.
McCombie has represented the 71st District in the Illinois House since 2017, and before that, she was the mayor of Savanna. She said she has focused on transparency in both of those roles, a quality she would carry into the 89th District if elected.
“The more (residents) know, the more engaged they get, and if I don’t have the voice of the people in the district, I’ll never get anything done,” she said.
McCombie said a focus for her is education and that she works “to promote teachers and the staff and legislation that will help them actually do their jobs.” She also noted concerns of rural school districts in the areas of transportation and consolidation.
“That’s hard for our small communities as well, if you lose a school, and that’s certainly something, if we don’t continue to build our tax base and build our population, that will continue to happen,” she said.
In that vein, she also noted the importance of economic growth, saying that lawmakers must be creative to promote it in small communities. She said she is excited to work with local mayors and county boards to see what she can do to give them tools to help them grow.
McCombie also noted concerns about legislation she sees as anti-police and the importance of introducing lawmakers from more urban areas to rural communities such as the ones in the 89th District.
She also touted her strong constituent services office that seeks to help residents navigate state agencies.
The 89th District currently is represented by Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport.
Redrawn district boundaries would put Chesney in the 90th District. However, Chesney announced Friday that he plans to run for a state Senate seat that also represents Jo Daviess County after current state Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, announced that he does not plan to seek reelection.