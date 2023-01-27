Teri Hawks Goodmann speaks during the Salute to Women Awards at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque in October. She has been appointed to serve as chair of a commission to advance development of federal land and buildings in the nation’s capital.
The City of Dubuque’s director of strategic partnerships has been appointed the chair of a federal commission that seeks to advance development of federal land and buildings in the nation’s capital.
President Joe Biden announced Thursday afternoon that Teri Hawks Goodmann had been named chair of National Capital Planning Commission. Goodmann was sworn in last week to begin a six-year term as the at-large presidential appointee on the commission, which oversees federally owned buildings and land in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding National Capital Region, along with guiding the overall planning of the development of the capital.
Goodmann said she learned earlier this month that the president had selected her for the position. She will attend her first commission meeting as chair on Feb. 2.
Goodmann said her role on the commission is a volunteer one and will not require her to quit working for the city.
“This is not a job,” Goodmann said. “I’ve always told the president that if I can do anything to help with the administration, then I would help as a volunteer.”
Goodmann said her family has been friends with the Bidens since 1987 and that she learned in the fall that the president was considering her for the position on the National Capital Planning Commission. The commission is responsible for planning and reviewing projects involving federally owned buildings and land in Washington, D.C., and the National Capital Region, conducting comprehensive planning of the development of the area and approving proposals for federal capital improvement projects in the capital.
As the new chair of the commission, Goodmann said she plans to follow the Biden administration’s priorities in guiding the future development of the capital.
“My plan will be to help with the maintaining of the properties of the federal government and to make them more resilient to climate and more equitable,” she said. “Those are going to be my focuses.”
From 1979 to 2011, Goodmann managed and coordinated political campaigns. In 1994, she began working for National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and held the roles of marketing director, development director and director of national advancement until her departure from the museum in 2012 to become Dubuque’s assistant city manager. After resigning from the city in 2020, Goodmann returned in 2021 in her current position.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Goodmann said the commission currently convenes through online meetings. Once those restrictions are lifted, she will travel once a month to the capital to serve as commission chair, in addition to her weekly calls with National Capital Planning Commission staff.
Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen said he is proud to see a city employee selected by the president for a leadership position in the federal government.
“We encourage our employees to take on important volunteer roles,” he said. “I’m thrilled that there is national recognition of all of the talent that Teri Goodmann has.”
