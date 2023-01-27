Teri Hawks Goodman
Buy Now

Teri Hawks Goodmann speaks during the Salute to Women Awards at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque in October. She has been appointed to serve as chair of a commission to advance development of federal land and buildings in the nation’s capital.

 JESSICA REILLY, Telegraph Herald

The City of Dubuque’s director of strategic partnerships has been appointed the chair of a federal commission that seeks to advance development of federal land and buildings in the nation’s capital.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday afternoon that Teri Hawks Goodmann had been named chair of National Capital Planning Commission. Goodmann was sworn in last week to begin a six-year term as the at-large presidential appointee on the commission, which oversees federally owned buildings and land in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding National Capital Region, along with guiding the overall planning of the development of the capital.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.