The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Samantha M. Welter, 23, of 362 W. Locust St., Apt. 1, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that she assaulted Stephen P. Marshall, 30, of East Dubuque, Ill., at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Marshall was also arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
- Ashley L. Croft, 28, of 2401 Windsor Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Saturday at her residence on charges of domestic assault, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Court documents state that she assaulted her boyfriend, Rashad R. Cossom, 29, of 2401 Windsor Ave., No. 1, before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Corderol J.L. Stilson, 27, of 980 Thomas Place, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East 22nd and Elm streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.