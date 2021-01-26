MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County high school students would have more options for college-level courses if voters approve a $40 million bond measure proposed by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges officials.
EICC’s Board of Trustees recently agreed to hold a bond referendum on March 2. If the measure is approved, funds would be used to pay for new programs, technologies and facilities at the community college’s campuses in Clinton, Muscatine and Scott counties and at facilities such as the one in Jackson County.
“This is a big deal,” said Don Doucette, chancellor of EICC. “This is a big, ambitious project. The community college is trying to reach out to students to give them better opportunities in life and to help to build and strengthen our communities.”
Officials propose using some funds to offer new programs at Clinton Community College Maquoketa Center, such as courses in computer numerical control, engineering technology and information technology education. The center is next to Maquoketa High School.
The existing welding program available to high school students through the center will be updated with new technologies as demand for the course continues to grow, said Kendra Beck, an EICC trustee representing Maquoketa.
“It is quite an opportunity for these high school juniors and seniors to be able to get college credit while they are going through these courses,” she said. “The students are certainly going to benefit, but our college is, too.”
Chris Hoover, superintendent of Maquoketa Community School District, said more than 20 district students enroll in the welding course every year. He said he is excited for the added opportunities high-schoolers will have if the bond measure passes.
“I am looking forward to all expanded opportunities, as one of our goals is to offer as many career and technical education choices to our students as possible,” he said.
Doucette said college officials’ plans do not include adding new buildings to the campus in Maquoketa at this time, but it will be renovated to make room for the new programs and technologies.
“We don’t really anticipate adding to any facility (in Maquoketa), but renovating them and equipping them to offer those career programs,” he said.
He said residents should not see an increase in property taxes if the bond measure is approved because officials will be retiring an old debt at the time the new bond would be issued.
Iowa law requires a 60% supermajority for bond referenda to be approved.